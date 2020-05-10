Frank Lampard one season, Wayne Rooney the next, Championship side Derby County sure love bringing Premier League greats to Pride Park.

The Rams swooped to sign the Manchester United and England legend in August last year and he joined in January, having previously had a spell in the Major League Soccer at DC United. The signing of England’s all-time top goal scorer certainly surprised a few and left Derby fans very excited to see him in action for their club.

How is he doing

Rooney, who is 34 years old, has a player-coach role with the Championship side and made nine appearances for them before the season was brought to a halt, scoring three goals.

He started out at Everton and bagged a move to Manchester United in 2004 for a fee of £25.6 million. Rooney went onto make 559 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 253 goals to help them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

He left Old Trafford in July 2017 to return to his boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal. He spent a year back at Goodison Park before moving over the pond to America to join DC United in June 2018.

What next

Rooney may have one or two seasons left in him for Derby before he hangs up his boots and starts focusing solely on coaching.

He will be keen on following in the footsteps of former England teammates Lampard and Steven Gerrard in the dugout. Will he make it back to the Premier League as a boss?

Will Wayne Rooney make a good manager?