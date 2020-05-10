Nottingham forest are interested in Benfica winger Jota, as per Portuguese news outlet record.

The Championship side are looking into the possibility of bringing him to the City Ground on loan next season to boost their attacking options.

Jota, who is 21 years old, could leave Benfica on loan this summer for next season for more first-team experience and Forest could be a good opportunity for him to play in England.

The promising youngster is being tipped for a big future in the game and is highly-rated by the Portuguese giants. However, he has only made 19 appearances in all competitions this season and could benefit from more regular game time.

Jota was born in Lisbon and joined Benfica’s prestigious academy in 2007 before rising up through their youth ranks. He was previously a key player for their B team but was promoted to the senior set-up two years ago and has since been on the fringes of the first-team.

The Portugal Under-21 international would offer Forest another option and something different going forward for next season. Sabri Lamouchi’s side were 5th in the Championship table before the campaign was brought to a halt.

With it unknown when or even if the season will resume, clubs will be preparing the summer transfer window to ensure they have transfers lined up to strengthen their squads. Jota would be ideal for Forest if they can land him on loan for next term but they may have to bat away interest from elsewhere for him.

