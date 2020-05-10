It was with great sadness that, on April 17, Leeds United fans had to become used to the death of another club legend, another of Revie’s boys with Norman Hunter’s passing. Hunter, known for his tenacity on the field, had bravely fought in hospital for a week after being admitted with the COVID-19 virus.

Hunter was born in Eighton Banks, Gateshead in 1943 and signed for Leeds United as a 16-year-old, making his first-team debut in 1962 as an 18-year-old on September 8 in a 2-0 Elland Road victory against Swansea City. He went on to feature a further 725 times for the Whites over his time at the club before later moving to Bristol City and Barnsley.

He also became an England international, earning 28 caps (two goals) and was an unplayed squad member and 1966 World Cup winner with England under Sir Alf Ramsey. His tenacity for Leeds United earned him the nickname ‘Bites Yer Legs’ and it equally summed up his tenacity as a person.

Leeds United fans were just about getting used to losing Hunter, many tears had rightly been shed over his loss. More tears have been shed tonight after these two tweets from Leeds United:

Twitter: 💙 One last time #RIPNorman https://t.co/ZLXotjLSSS (@LUFC)

Twitter: 💛 Farewell Norman https://t.co/AlrKecZUxn (@LUFC)

It’s poignant beyond poignancy is that video of Norman Hunter making one final trip down the corridor, into the tunnel and out onto the Elland Road for, as Leeds United’s tweet says so beautifully, ‘one last time’.

It was a move bound to attract the attention of Leeds United fans and it did. Their comments can be read on both of the above tweets. Here are some of the things that they say.

Deep stuff that. Rest in peace Norman x — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) May 9, 2020

Totally beautiful. Well done Leeds, we’ll miss you Norman! 😔 #mot — Chris Colley (@Collzinho09) May 9, 2020

A great tribute to Norman. As like the rest of that great side. Elland Road was their spiritual home. — David Beaumont (@davidglen23) May 9, 2020

Farewell Norman. Gone too soon. Thank you @LUFC for giving Norman his last pitch side appearance. #MOT — Adrian Hudson 💙💛 (@AdeHudson) May 9, 2020

Christ this club knows how to bring a tear to your eye — Paul Herbert (@1973LeedsUnited) May 9, 2020

One last visit to his favourite place. Heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. Bye for now Norman. Rest easy. Always Leeds 💛💙💛 — 🏐loulou💛💙 (@louise_lufc) May 9, 2020

