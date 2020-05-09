Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has sent a plea to star striker Steven Fletcher, calling on his teammate to pen a new deal with the club.

Steven Fletcher has been Sheffield Wednesday’s talisman this season, starring upfront for Garry Monk’s side. The Scotland international striker has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 26 Championship appearances for the Owls, including an impressive run of seven goals in six games in November-December.

Now, the striker has earnt praise from Owls teammate Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa – who has had a decent season of his own in the Sheffield Wednesday defence – has spoken about the impact of Fletcher. The former Wolves man has said that the club need to try their best to keep a hold of the striker, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

“It would be a big boost if we were able to keep Fletch. He is a big player for us. Obviously, you always want to keep your best players so hopefully he signs.

“It is not a surprise to me that he has had a good season. He is a really good striker and one of the best in the league at what he does as well.

“He has been a big player for us and was really good in the first half of the season. When he got injured in January, he was a big miss for us. It was a shame he got injured at the time that he did.”

With Fletcher’s deal up at the end of the season, it will be interesting to ee how his situation at Hillsborough pans out. A move away would see him bring an end to a four-year affinity with the club so fans will be hoping the club can reach an agreement with Fletcher to keep him on.