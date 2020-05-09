Speaking On Scarborough News’ Extra Time podcast, former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has made said he believes Whites star Kalvin Phillips is better than West Ham’s England international Declan Rice.

Kalvin Phillips’ influential performances in the middle of the park for Championship table-toppers Leeds United has seen plenty of calls for the midfielder to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The defensive midfield spot in Southgate’s England side has been much debated about, with a number of contenders for a role. Declan Rice has held down a spot in the number six role more recently, while Eric Dier has also been played in the role with Jordan Henderson – who stars in a holding midfield role for Liverpool – tends to play a little further forward for England.

Kalvin Phillips’ name has been thrown into the debate this season but is yet to make the squad – something that will likely change should he win promotion with Leeds United.

Now, former Leeds boss Neil Redfearn has weighed in on the debate. Redfearn has moved to heap praise on Phillips, saying that he does not think there can be any comparison made between the Leeds star and Declan Rice. He said:

“The world is his oyster. First of all he is a beautiful build for a midfield player. He’s got a physical presence that people overlook sometimes. He can compete, he can break stuff up. In possession, his ability is second to none. His range of passing is fantastic, that’s something he has always had.

“He’s playing for, arguably, one of the best coaches in the world in Marcelo Bielsa. So he is learning off the best. Regardless of the level that he’s at, if he is playing at his potential and delivering every week and is consistent then for me, if I were manager of England, you’ve got to be considering him.

“If you look at the midfield players he’s up against, someone like Rice. I’m not saying that he’s not a bad young player but to me, he’s not in the same ilk as Kalvin. I don’t think there’s any comparison, to be honest with you.”

It seems only a matter of time before Phillips is playing Premier League football, where he will be testing himself against the best. The Whites star will surely be in contention for a starting role in Southgate’s side when international football returns, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle for a spot in his team.

Do you agree with Neil Redfearn? Is Kalvin Phillips better than Declan Rice?