The parachute payment system that operates when clubs are relegated from the Premier League back into the Championship has long been criticised as giving an unfair advantage to those sides coming down in that they are bolstered by an effective £multi-million windfall. It has been something in the news recently after criticism by EFL chief Rick Parry to the government’s Department of Culture, Media and Society DCMS). This criticism has been echoed by former Leeds United defender Danny Mills speaking to Sky Sports.

Sides relegated from the Premier League receive the parachute payments as a form of consolidation and they are payments spread over a three year period. The EFL’s Parry dislikes them calling them an ‘evil that needs to be eradicated’ when speaking to the DCMS and so does Mills in words carried by StokeonTrent Live.

There are currently six clubs in the Sky Bet Championship receiving parachute payments with three of these clubs (Cardiff, Fulham and Huddersfield) receiving £42.6million this season and the others (Swansea, Stoke and West Brom) receiving £34.9million each. These payments are to offset the higher costs of operating in the Premier League and to help avoid clubs going into administration in a division where the financial rewards aren’t as high.

Mills accepts this view but is bluntly critical of the manner of some clubs and their thinking over how the parachute payments are to be used. Mills, quite openly, thinks that certain clubs ‘front-end’ the payments in a sort of gamble.

On this point, he says: “They know they are going to get parachute payments for three or four seasons and spend that in advance. They gamble on staying in the Premier League, they spend all that money and, of course, then when they do get relegated they are in a disastrous situation no matter what because they’ve overspent.”

Mills goes on to add: “I don’t think the parachute money is being used for what it was supposed to. It’s no longer fit for purpose, in my opinion, it needs to change.”

Perhaps the most cutting and acerbic that Mills is on the subject is reserved for clubs actually being rewarded for simply not being good enough; that relegation is being rewarded.

As blunt as blunt can be, Mills scathingly says: “Also, why are you being rewarded for failure? This is football all over, isn’t it? As a manager, you get sacked and paid off because you’re not very good and all the rest of it. You get relegated and you get more money than every other team in the division below. That’s not fair either.”

Is Danny Mills right? Are Premier League parachute payments wrong?