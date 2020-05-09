According to a report from Hull Live, Hull City forward Nouha Dicko is being offered to European clubs, with his current contract with the club set to expire this summer.

Hull City striker Nouha Dicko has fallen way down the pecking order at the KCOM Stadium. He was sent out on loan to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem last summer having been deemed surplus to requirements by Grant McCann.

Now, with his deal with Hull City set to expire at the end of the season, it seems his time with the club is nearing an end. Hull have the option to extend Dicko’s deal by a further 12 months but the report writes that he stands a slim chance of staying with the club beyond the end of the season given his wages and position in McCann’s pecking order.

Citing reports from Greece, Hull Live adds that Dicko has been offered to Greek side AEK Athens. The Greek outfit are said to be looking at bolstering their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window and Dicko could be an option they look at. However, it is added that Dicko’s wages could be an obstacle to a potential deal with the Athens side.

Dicko has spent the majority of his career in England, joining Wigan Athletic in 2011. He spent time on loan with Blackpool, Rotherham United and Wolves before moving to Molineux permanently in 2014. Dicko spent three years with Wolves prior to his Hull switch in 2017.

Now, after three years on the books with Hull, Dicko looks poised to make a move away from the club at the end of his deal.