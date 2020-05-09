Speaking to Leeds United’s official website, defender Barry Douglas has opened up about his move to Elland Road, saying that he has never looked back since leaving Wolves to join the Whites.

The arrival of Barry Douglas at Leeds United raised some eyebrows in the summer of 2018. Douglas had just won promotion to the Premier League with Wolves, starring in Nuno Espirito Santo’s league winning side, scoring five goals and laying on an impressive 15 assists.

But, Douglas left to join Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the following summer. Since then, the Scot has played in 39 games across all competitions for the Whites, providing five assists in the process.

Now, Douglas has provided an insight into how his move to Leeds came about. The 30-year-old went on to say that since making the quick decision to join the club, he has never looked back. He said:

“[It came around] Very fast to be honest. I started pre-season with Wolves, there was a lot happening with it being on the back of winning the Championship, a crazy summer with the birth of Kaidyn, so it was all go.

“Nuno came and spoke to me, said this is the plan for the club moving forward, we’ve had an offer from Leeds, we’re going to accept it, but ultimately it’s up to you.

“I had to quickly make the decision, signed for Leeds and never looked back. It was a really big ambitious project, and another chance to hopefully go on and achieve success. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, who knows what we would be doing right now but hopefully we can take up where we left off.”

Should Leeds United be promoted to the Premier League, it will be interesting to see what the Whites have planned for Douglas. His game time has been limited this season, with seven of his 11 Championship appearances coming off the bench.