Writing in his weekly column for The Athletic, Stoke City’s loaned in defender James Chester has said that he would consider a Bundesliga move if the opportunity arose in the future.

In recent years, an increasing amount of young British talents have left the United Kingdom to go an test themselves abroad, with Germany attracting some impressive talents in recent years.

The obvious stand-out British star in Germany is Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny is currently on loan in the Bundesliga and young Arsenal pair Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe have also both spent time on loan in Germany.

Now, Aston Villa loanee James Chester – currently on loan with Stoke City – has now spoken about the prospect of a move to the Bundesliga.

In his column for The Athletic, the Wales international spoke about the German first division, saying he would consider making a move there if the chance arose. He said:

“The Bundesliga will be back soon, but I’m not sure how much I’ll watch. I’ve got to pick and choose my battles with my wife, and Premier League and Champions League take priority over German, Italian, or Spanish domestic competitions. If she had her way, we’d be watching the Kardashians.

“I do like the German league — the fans are similar to in this country, and if I ever went abroad, that could be a country I’d try.

“Whether the time has passed to go to a league in Europe remains to be seen. With my boy Henri only being one and not in school, I still have opportunity to make that decision. If there was something that became available, that we all wanted to do as a family, I would consider it.”

Chester, 31, has spent his entire senior career in England. He came through the Manchester United youth academy and spent time on loan with Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle and Carlisle United before leaving the Red Devils for Hull in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to play for West Brom, Aston Villa and now Stoke.

Chester’s current deal with parent club Aston Villa expires at the end of this season and it remains unknown as to what they have planned for the centre-back.