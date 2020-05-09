Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have consistently been the best two sides in the season’s Sky bet Championship campaign. Their positions of 1st and 2nd respectively are a true testament to that. Their battle for the top two spots has been like a WWII dogfight where neither has given up.

The gap between the two is slim, the Whites leading the Baggies by just a single point. That faint daylight between the two is somewhat tempered by a wider tranche of daylight between them and Fulham who sit 3rd and six points behind the Baggies.

With football currently suspended as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many voices and noises about what should happen when the beautiful game starts up again. Some Premier League sides are said ready to mutiny over relegation plans that would wreck promotion from the Championship. England’s second-tier competition has it’s own voices and Times reporter Martyn Ziegler comments on the latest one.

The Championship has always been seen as the EFL league most ready and prepared to restart again, Leagues One and Two being beset by financial and logistical problems over starting up that have led some to say that the [link] bottom two English leagues will be folded up early next week [link].

However, with the prestige and money that the Championship holds, it was seen as the ideal EFL league to get back underway – even with a behind-closed-doors scenario. The Times’ Ziegler reports that this motivation could be in danger with “a growing number of Championship clubs are pushing for the season to be curtailed and the table decided on a points-per-game system.”

Ziegler comments that the head of the UK’s Football Policing Unit, Mark Roberts, doubts that plans to get football up and running in the Championship will have merit and this leads to issues. With all of this swirling around, Ziegler adds “it is understood that a growing number of Championship clubs believe the problems of finishing the season will be too challenging.”

Curtailing the season as it stands now would mean that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion would be promoted on whatever metric the EFL decide on. However, that third promotion place would be up for grabs and the EFL propose a mini-tournament according to Ziegler’s article which would see a “play-off to decide the final promotion place to the Premier League.”

Next week, after tomorrow’s briefing to the nation by PM Boris Johnson should bring more clarity to proceedings.

Is this how promotion should be decided?