Leeds United have a reputation for bringing in, then bringing on youngsters. The evidence of that can be seen in their transfer policies of late and the homegrown talent that they have in their first-team plans. However, Football Insider report today that the Whites will miss out to Manchester United in the transfer race for Sunderland youngster Joe Hugill.

Referring to a Manchester United ‘source’, writer Wayne Veysey adds that Football Insider has been told that 16-year-old Hugill has finalised terms on a three-and-half-year deal that will see him move from the Black Cats and join the Red Devils and their academy set-up.

Veysey writes that Hugill’s particular deal is a split contract in terms of it being an initial six-month scholarship deal “that will be converted into a three-year professional deal” upon him turning 17 on October 19.

A number of teams were said to be interested in the youngster and Leeds United was one of those sides who were all said to have offered the Mackem youngster a contract.

However, all that is immaterial and it looks like Manchester United have won the race for Hugill, relegating Leeds United as also-rans.

Hugill has impressed for Sunderland this season and has three goals across seven appearances in the Under-18 Premier League (four appearances/one goal) and Premier League 2 (three appearances/two goals).

It is the above potential, and the ability to perform at levels above his age, that has drawn eyes to 16-year-old Hugill. Unfortunately, it is eyes shut for Leeds United in this particular case with bitter rivals Manchester United winning this transfer race.