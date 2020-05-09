As quoted by Turkish news outlet Takvim, Besiktas Forward Cyle Larin has said he wishes to stay with the Turkish club, amid links with the likes of Championship leaders Leeds United.

Reports have claimed over the course of the past few months that Leeds United are interested in signing Besiktas’ Canadian international striker Cyle Larin. Fotospor claimed that the Leeds linked forward will command a fee of €10-12 million this summer, with the same news outlet first reporting the link in February.

Now, however, reports from Turkey have emerged denting Leeds United’s hopes of bringing Larin in this summer. Larin is quoted by Takvim to be acknowledging the interest in his service but said that he is hoping to stay with parent club Besiktas.

“I know there are offers for me. But my priority is to stay at Besiktas,” said Larin.

Larin, 25, has spent this season on loan in Belgium with Zulte Waregem. He often plays alongside former West Brom and Stoke City forward Saido Berahino in the attack of the Jupiler Pro League side. In total, he has netted nine goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions, playing 33 times in total.

The Canadian striker made his breakthrough into senior football with Orlando City after being drafted in 2015. Larin went on to score 44 goals and provide eight assists in 89 appearances in his three years with the club before leaving to join Besiktas in January 2018.

Since joining the Turkish giants, Larin has netted eight goals and laid on two assists in 26 appearances.

With Larin stating his intent to remain in Turkey, it will be interesting to see who Leeds United look to bring in this summer. Marcelo Bielsa is set to be on the lookout for a new striker, with Jean Kevin Augustin’s loan deal looking unlikely to be made permanent, leaving the Whites with limited striker options.