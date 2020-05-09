In the courts, they call it a miscarriage of justice when a conviction is given out in error and there is often an outcry when it is discovered. There would be a similar situation in football if Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion weren’t promoted from the Sky Bet Championship although this time it’d be called a travesty. However, there are those who actively want this to happen which angers former Whites striker Noel Whelan and he was clear on this in talking to Football Insider.

Leeds And West Brom have been slugging it out at the top of the table all season. Across the 37 games before football ground to a halt as part of the measures rightly deemed necessary to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been the Whites and the Baggies who have been the two most consistent sides.

The fact that a single point separates Leeds (71pts) and West Brom (70pts) is testament to the quality that both these sides have shown over the campaign so far. They are also seven and six points clear of Fulham in 3rd and would be promoted on every, single metric that could be applied should the Sky Bet Championship be folded in like Leagues One and Two are reportedly being.

No one could really begrudge the Whites and the Baggies their promotion to the Premier League should Championship football not prove viable enough to go ahead. However, some would and Whelan displays his bellicose nature saying: “There are going to be tears but there can only be tears for the people who are going to cry about things because they’ve not been good enough this season” with more than a hat tipped to Premier League strugglers here.

These strugglers, at the bottom end of the Premier League, are said ready to rebel and only vote for ‘Project Restart’ if relegation is off the agenda. Whelan has strong words for these sides adding: “We keep talking about a midway point, which is December, January, where you know what you’re fighting for. If you’ve not been good enough until that point, you know what you’re going to be battling for till the end of the season.”

Strong words indeed but the more you look at the situation, the more you begin to see yourself agreeing with Noel Whelan. Whichever way Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion go up to the Premier League, there’ll be tears and sour grapes from some disgruntled sides.



Should Leeds United and West Brom go up?