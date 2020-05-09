Speaking in an interview with students from the University of Warwick (as per the Express and Star), West Brom’s young defender Nathan Ferguson has been speaking about his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Young defender Nathan Ferguson’s breakthrough into the West Brom senior side has seen him tipped for a big future in the game. The Baggies youngster has burst onto the scene under Slaven Bilic and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

in January, Ferguson was set to leave West Brom to join Crystal Palace but a move fell through due to a reported knee problem that emerged during his medical.

But, aged just 19, Ferguson still has plenty of time to move up to the Premier League. The Baggies sit in the top two of the Championship as it stands and regardless of whether or not West Brom win promotion, Ferguson looks likely to be playing Premier League football sooner rather than later.

In doing so, the England youth international would be fulfilling a dream of his. Ferguson has spoken about his dream of playing in the top flight, saying that it would be “surreal” to get the chance to do so.

“As an English player, any English player’s dream is to play in the Premier League. That is what they wish for. So to hopefully get the chance to play in the Premier League, it’s surreal that is for sure.”



Ferguson went on to discuss the possibility of making a move to abroad. He failed to rule out the possibility of playing in Germany at some point in the future but can’t see it being ay time soon.

“Everyone’s goal is to play at the highest level they can play at and win the most amount of trophies they can win. Maybe in 10 years time I’ll end up in Germany – if I feel that’s the right move, that’s the right move.”