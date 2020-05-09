According to a report from The Athletic, Derby County striker Chris Martin is “likely” to leave the club this summer, adding that if he does stay it will be on “severely reduced terms”.

This season has seen Derby County striker Chris Martin work his way back into the first-team picture at Pride Park. The forward fell out of favour under Frank Lampard but this season has seen him make 29 appearances across all competitions for the Rams, netting 10 goals and laying on seven assists in the process.

However, despite a productive return to the Derby County side, it has now been reported that Martin could depart the club this summer. Martin’s current deal expires at the end of this season and now, The Athletic has claimed that he is likely to leave the Rams this summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to negotiations and Derby need to try and cut their wage bill. If Martin does sign a new deal, it is said that it will have be on “severely reduced terms”.

A move away from Pride Part would see Martin’s long-term affinity with the club come to an end. He first joined the club in an initial loan deal from Norwich in February 2013 and joined the club permanently in the following summer window. Since then, Martin has notched up a hefty 217 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 74 goals and laying on 38 assists in the process.

With his deal set to expire this summer, it awaits to be seen if Derby and Martin are able to come to an agreement over a new deal. If the striker leaves Pride Park, it will be interesting to see where he moves onto.