According to a report from the Derby Telegraph, Derby County’s out of contract defender Craig Forsyth has agreed on a contract extension with the club.

Craig Forsyth’s contract at Derby County is set to expire at the end of this season. The Rams have always had the option to trigger a one-year extension option in the defender’s deal with the club.

And now, it has been reported by the Derby Telegraph that Forsyth has signed a deal to keep him on at Pride Park. There is yet to be an official announcement from the club, but it would be welcome news for Rams fans.

Forsyth has returned to action this season after missing the majority of the first half of the season through injury. Under Cocu, the 31-year-old has shown his versatility, filling in at centre-back when needs be while also playing in his favoured role on the left-hand side of the defence, competing with Max Lowe for a place in the starting 11.

The three-cap Scottish international has been with Derby County for nearly seven years now, joining from Watford back in the summer of 2013. In his time with the club, Forsyth has played in 199 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on 22 assists in the process.

Forsyth’s new deal will take him to over 200 appearances for the club. It awaits to be seen when the defender’s new deal is announced. Forsyth will be glad to have his future sorted, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the football world, leaving players in the dark regarding their contract situations.