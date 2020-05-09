Speaking to the Living The Dream Podcast, Manchester United winger Daniel James has provided a fresh insight into his failed move to Leeds United in January 2019.

By now, the story of Daniel James’ failed move to Leeds United is a very well known one. The winger’s proposed move to the Whites fell through late on during deadline day in January 2019, with Swansea City’s reluctance to ratify the deal said to be the reason.

Fast forward to the present day and James is plying his trade in the Premier League, donning the famous red jersey of Manchester United. The Wales international joined the club last summer and has been a mainstay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. James has played in 37 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing seven assists along the way.

Now, James has spoken once again about his failed move to Leeds United. Speaking to former Swansea teammate Kenji Gorre on Gorre’s “Living the Dream” podcast, James has revealed how he reacted when he found out that the move had not gone through. He said:

“I got to Elland Road about 6 pm, did all the pictures with my shirt, all the interviews, because they wanted it to go out in the morning, and then it was strange. It got to about 9 pm and I’d signed all the papers and then it was from club-to-club. I had people texting me saying ‘what’s happening?’ and I literally didn’t know.

“It wasn’t until 15 minutes to go until I thought: ‘this might not happen now’. I ended up ringing the chairman [of Swansea] to ask him what’s happening. It was all a bit crazy and then it wasn’t done – I threw my phone. I thought it’s not real.”