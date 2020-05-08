When Leeds United announced that they were replacing the popular Pontus Jansson there was much head-scratching amongst Whites fans and plenty of ‘Ben Who’ being muttered. All that doubt and apprehension suddenly melted away when Whites fans saw the young Brighton and Hove Albion defender in action. Now, these fans want to keep him which is something that former Whites striker Noel Whelan, speaking with Football Insider, doesn’t think will happen.

As it stands, 22-year-old White will have to take the 37, ever-present games that he has under his belt at Elland Road and the nine to come as his total for United. The Poole-born youngster has featured in every minute of every game for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side this season, predominantly in his natural centre-back position with three forays into defensive midfield as cover for the injured/suspended Kalvin Phillips.

He is poise personified and Leeds fans are fully aware and would love the youngster to join the ranks at Elland Road permanently. However, with the growing interest in him comes the realisation that his price tag is also rising and that ‘bigger’ clubs that Leeds United will be better placed to step in should Brighton be in a mind to sell.

Even with the extra £100million-or-so coming in from the Sky TV deal, should promotion be successful, wouldn’t be enough to convince Noel Whelan that the Whites should go out all guns blazing to land their current loanee who he says he suspects “will be too expensive.”

What Whelan says would be of more benefit to Leeds United would be for them to know the situation for certain and what is going on. Commenting more specifically on this, the former Whites striker told Football Insider: “That would give us a head start, to know. It is better to have a backup plan and knowing where else to look so you can fill that void if Ben White does not sign for Leeds United.”

What Noel Whelan says does make sense. Leeds United do not want to be putting the majority of their transfer eggs in one basket and that is what they would be doing if they went all out to land Ben White on a permanent basis ahead of the likes of Liverpool or both Manchester sides, just three of the Premier League sides linked with interest in snapping him up from Brighton and Hove Albion.



