With football currently paused in order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, finances are pinched really tightly and clubs are suffering. There’s already been much chatter about how smaller clubs cannot afford the necessary testing to ensure player safety and today came news that Leagues One and Two were likely to draw down next week. Salford City co-owner and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville admits that a return to action for the bottom two tiers is “extremely unlikely.“

There has been real talk that Leagues One and Two are heading for a sudden end early next week, the financial burden of restarting the season and continuing to a natural end with no fans through the turnstiles too big a burden for many of these clubs to bear.

Former Manchester United and England great Neville agrees, saying that he is “99 per cent sure” that the season is over for the 47 League One and Two clubs. The main reasons he gives for this is the difference in stature and wealth of top-tier leagues and those further down the pyramid.

After talking about the fact that the German Bundesliga and English Premier League will be opening up soon. Neville comments on the prohibitive costs of this. Tying this in more closely to the situation in the lower reaches of the EFL, Neville says: “We’re talking millions of pounds to invest in what would be health and safety protocols, neutral venues, all the logistics, the hotel costs of keeping club people and players in as safe environments as possible will be huge costs to the Bundesliga and the Premier League. And League One and League Two can’t fund that. The clubs won’t fund that”

That is the bottom line – finances. With nothing coming into the coffers at the moment, and having to shell out to play in front of empty terraces, there is simply no money in this for the massive majority of the sides at League One and Two level.