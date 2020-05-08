According to a report from The Athletic, Premier League side Aston Villa are yet to make a decision regarding the immediate future of Charlton Athletic loan man Andre Green, with the Villa Park side holding the option to extend his current deal by a further year.

Winger Andre Green’s contract with boyhood club Aston Villa is set to expire at the end of the season. The suspension of the 2019/20 campaign has seen many players’ futures thrown into the air, and Green is among those.

His current loan deal with Charlton Athletic is poised to expire at the end of May but with the season set to go on way past that date – should it resume – it remains unknown as to whether or not Green will return to Villa or spend the rest of the campaign with Charlton.

Not only is his loan deal expiring this summer, but Green’s deal with Villa also runs out. Now, an update has emerged regarding his future at Villa Park. A report from The Athletic has claimed that Green is yet to hear about his future at the club. Aston Villa hold the option to extend his deal by a further year and may well be putting off making a decision depending on which division they are in next season.

Prior to the season’s suspension in March, Villa were left sat in 19th place, two points away from safety.

Should Aston Villa be relegated to the Championship, it could be said that Green would be more likely to stay with the club given his experience of second-tier football gathered with Preston and Charlton.

It awaits to be seen how his immediate future pans out, will Charlton loan man Green still be an Aston Villa player next season? Or will he be on the lookout for a new club this summer?