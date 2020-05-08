Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has backed the calls of Leeds United and West Brom, saying he is keen for the current Championship season to resume when it is safe to do so.

Leeds United and West Brom – the Championship’s top two sides – are both keen for the 2019/20 campaign to resume when possible. The pair sit in commanding positions in the automatic promotion spots and both want to see out the season when it is safe and responsible to do so.

And now, the calls of the Championship’s top two have been echoed by Bristol City manager Lee Johnson. The Robins have been vocal about their hope of resuming the season, with the club’s owner Steve Lansdown previously saying on talkSPORT that he wants the season to be continued.

Johnson has spoken to the Daily Mail to now voice his opinion, saying that he and his players alike are both keen to see out the season when it is safe to do so, saying it needs to be done “for the integrity of the game.”

“My players are very keen to get back,” said Johnson.

They are hardened athletes. Our boys trust the club. They know we would not put them in a situation that was detrimental to their health or that of their families.

“For me, it is simple: you don’t restart until it’s safe. When you do, you resume the current season. I wouldn’t have a cut-off point. For the integrity of the game it is the only way to do it.

“With the contracts, there are a lot of agendas but you would hope a form of common sense would prevail. I’ve been involved in a play-off push here as a player. I know the buzz around the city. I want to experience it as a manager.”

Speculation regarding the resumption of the Championship season is rife and is only expected to grow as time goes on. A report from The Athletic earlier today claimed that the seasons of League One and League Two are both now set to be curtailed, with clubs poised to vote on how to decide league positions.

Will the Championship see the same fate? Or will the second-tier be seen out?