There has much been said about a return of football, much of it could be termed ‘informed guesswork’ at best. Truth is, no one knows what plans there are for football upon its return. However, Football Insider does state one thing that will happen when football returns and it closes down one option for Leeds United and West Brom fans.

What Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion fans want is a sense of certainty about promotion which is something that has not been present in these obscure times. More certainty will come out early next week when the Premier League clubs are set to meet to discuss their ‘Project Restart’ plans. Until the particulars of that meeting come out into the open, all will be decidedly murky.

Some Premier League clubs are thought to be in rebellion against the ‘Project Restart’ plans due to the fact that relegation is still an issue on the agenda. To bypass this, some have suggested that the Premier League could be expanded to accommodate the automatic promotion of the Whites and the Baggies. That, says Football Insider, is not an option.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that they have been told by a ‘Premier League source’ that any hope of that is remote at best. The reasons for this are twofold: no desire for more games and an unwillingness to dilute the spoils and monies any further.

A tighter timeframe, what with this season overrunning, is thought to be the guiding force behind why the leading clubs of the Premier League do not want to clog up the fixture list and create even more congestion in what would be an already congested league programme.

On the latter point, the dilution of spoils and monies, Veysey writes: “Moreover, a cadre of top clubs including runaway leaders Liverpool and current champions Man City are against sharing TV and prize money among more teams.“

Those two issues alone would seem to indicate that the avenue of an expanded Premier League to accommodate the automatic promotion of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion is an avenue cut off.

