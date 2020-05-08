Sunderland’s signing of former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra in 2007 caused some uproar amongst the Black Cats’ faithful.

They paid a fee in the region of £5 million to lure the boyhood Toon fan to the Stadium of Light from Championship side Cardiff City.

Chopra had scored 22 goals for the Bluebirds in the 2006/07 to earn himself a move back up to the Premier League.

The striker had previously played for Newcastle and had made 31 appearances for them, as well as having loan spells away from the North-East at Watford, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

How did he do?

Chopra scored on his debut for Sunderland with a later winner at home against Tottenham Hotspur. He went onto score a further five more goals in his first season at the club, followed by two in the campaign before being loaned back out to former club Cardiff.

He later went onto have spells in the second tier at Ipswich Town and Blackpool.

Chopra left England in 2014 to join Indian side Kerala Blasters after being signed by former England goalkeeper David James. However, he struggled to make an impact in the Super League due to injuries.

He then joined Annan Athletic in the Scottish Championship in March 2015 before making a surprise move back to Kerala Blasters a year later. Chopra has now retired from the game and never quite managed to life up to the hype of his early career. Cardiff seem to be the only side he was ever really able to be prolific for.