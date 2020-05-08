QPR have some first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three they must keep hold of-

Grant Hall- The ex-Tottenham Hotspur is currently in his fifth season with the Hoops. He signed for the London side in 2015 and has since played 130 games for the club.

Hall, who is 28 years old, faces an uncertain future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at the moment but will be hopeful he has done enough for Mark Warburton’s side this season to warrant a new deal.

Marc Pugh- He joined the R’s last summer on a free transfer after being released by Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. He only panned a one-year contract but QPR hold an option to extend his stay and they should exercise this.

Pugh, who was on loan in the Championship at Hull City last term, adds more experience and depth to their attacking options. He is also a useful player to have around the younger players like Ebe Eze, Illias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Geoff Cameron- Like Pugh, the USA international only joined the club on a one-year deal last year that is running out next month. He was signed after an impressive loan spell from fellow Championship side Stoke City last term.

The 34 year old has played over 400 games in his lengthy career to date and can play in defence and midfield which comes in handy for Warburton. He has been a regular this term and should be kept on for another year at least.