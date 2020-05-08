Speaking to The News, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has failed to rule out the possibility of return moves for the club’s loan players.

In the January transfer window, Portsmouth made the most of the loan market to allow manager Kenny Jackett to bolster his ranks. While Rangers man Ross McCrorie and Norwich City centre-back Sean Raggett joined in the summer transfer window, Birmingham City defender Steve Seddon and Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan and Norwich City centre-back Sean Raggett both joined on temporary deals in the January window.

And, since signing, the quartet have all impressed. McCrorie has featured in a previously unfamiliar role as a right-back for Pompey, playing 22 times across all competitions. Raggett has played in a total of 36 games, playing in all League One games for the club since December 14th.

As for Seddon and McGeehan, the January signings have played 17 and 15 games for the club respectively.

Now, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has discussed the possibility of bringing some of they loan stars back to the club for next season, saying that the club will have to wait and see what their parent clubs have planned for them. Speaking to The News, he said:

“We’ll see. All of the loans have made good impressions and are committed to completing the season, should we be allowed. Where that goes with their parent clubs is in the bigger picture. We will have to wait and see.

“I like all four of them and they’ve all done well. I do think they’ve shown an appetite to play for Portsmouth which is a big thing. Where their futures lie in terms of next season is very difficult to tell.

“For us, we have to wait and see what the financial landscape looks like moving forward. For all the parents clubs of those players I’m sure they will be saying the same, too.”