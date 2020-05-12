Ipswich tie up more young talent With extensions on two more contracts.

As mentioned last week, Ipswich starlet and Albanian youth international Armando Dobra, along with midfielder Brett McGavin have signed contract extensions with Ipswich, making that four deals handed out in the last week.

Earlier on, Harry Wright, son of England international Richard, and André Dozzell, son of Ipswich and Tottenham cult hero Jason, both had their contracts extended, and more deals are expected to be announced in the coming days, with several senior pros including Cole Skuse. Gwion Edwards and Will Keane all available come July 1.

McGavin, son of Colchester Icon Steve, who now works within the Ipswich Town Academy, made his first appearance in a town shirt during the EFL Trophy, ironically against Colchester, and made his first league start in March against Fleetwood.

Dobra, caught the eye on debut earlier in the season, making his first league appearance as a sub, away at Accrington, although a tussle with a Stanley defender helped Armando to an early bath, Dobra had impressed in the EFL Trophy, and EFL Cup, scoring against Luton in a 3-1 loss in the Cup, but assisting twice in the victory over Tottenham U21s in a 2-1 win.

One player who won’t be featuring in any further games this season is Josh Earl, the loanee having returned to Preston yesterday, with his temporary deal due to end this week, Ipswich have not seen fit to negotiate an extension.

Whether a deal can be done for left wing-back Luke Garbutt remains to be seen, the Everton asset being out of contract at both his loan and parent clubs come June.

Garbutt seemingly keen on the move according to his twitter behaviour, when an Ipswich fan page suggested signing him up, Garbutt liked, retweeted and emoji’d his approval.