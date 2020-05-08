Speaking to the Lion of Vienna Suite Podcast, Nottingham Forest’s forgotten man Zach Clough has said he has been desperate to leave the club all season, adding that he had hoped to make a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Zach Clough made a move form Bolton Wanderers to Nottingham Forest in January 2017, leaving Bolton Wanderers to make a move to the Championship side – who were under the caretaker management of Alan Brazil at the time of his arrival.

In his time with the club, Clough has featured in 31 games across all competitions, scoring a total of four goals and laying on three assists in the process. He spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan with former club Bolton and last season was spent with Rochdale.

Now, amid the suspension of the football season, Clough has taken the time to discuss his previous hopes of returning to Bolton, adding that despite speculation, he never held talks with Bolton over a potential return in the January transfer window.

“I was desperate to get out of Forest all season. Bolton would have been high on my list to come back to, I had my happiest memories there. It’s hard to say when I can come back to the club, hopefully I will be back at some point, it’s just hard to say when.

“I’m not sure in January, I never spoke to (manager) Keith (Hill) or David Flitcroft.”



Clough went on to add that he does not know what Nottingham Forest have planned for him this summer, with a year still remaining on his deal with the City Ground club.

“It’s tough. I’ve spoken to my agent a little bit but I know he’s unable to do his job properly at the minute with a lot of clubs shut down at this moment in time, so it’s difficult to speak to heads of recruitment and chief scouts to see what type of players they need.



“I have another year left at Forest and I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

It would be surprising to see Clough make a break into the Nottingham Forest side having been unable to make his way into Sabri Lamouchi’s side at all this season. Now, it awaits to be seen how his future pans out over the course of this summer.