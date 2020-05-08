Sheffield Wednesday have a number of first-team players out of contract next month. Here are three they must keep hold of-

Steven Fletcher- The experienced striker has enjoyed a decent season in front of the Owls, chipping in with 13 goals. He joined the Yorkshire side in 2016 having previously played for the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland.

Fletcher, who is 33 years old, still has a good few years left in him and Wednesday need to ensure they tie him down on a new deal. He has played 135 games for them to date and has bagged 38 times.

Fernando Forestieiri- He faces an uncertain future with his current contract expiring this summer. The ex-Watford man has been on the books of the Championship outfit for five seasons now and is one of the most talented players in the league on his day.

Forestieri, who is 30 years old, has scored 40 goals in 134 games for the Owls. Losing him for nothing over the coming months would be a big blow.

Morgan Fox- Wednesday have been in talks with the left-back over a new deal. His days at the club looked to be over last summer and he was linked with a move to League One side Sunderland. However, he stayed and has since become a key player this season under Garry Monk.

The former Charlton Athletic man has proved the doubters wrong at Hillsborough this term and is now a regular in their starting line-up. Can they agree terms with him?