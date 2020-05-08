Bristol City have some first-team players out of contract next month. Here are three they must keep hold of-

Niclas Eliasson- The Swedish winger has been a huge player for the Robins this season. He has made 36 appearances this season for Lee Johnson’s side, chipping in with three goals and an impressive 12 assists.

He joined the Championship side in August 2017 for a fee of around £1.8 million from IFK Norrkoping. The wide man could be a man in-demand this summer and Bristol City need to keep hold of him.

Korey Smith- He has been on the books at Ashton Gate since 2014 and has been a great servant to the club. The midfielder, who signed from Oldham Athletic, helped the Robins get promoted from League One in his first season.

He has since played just under 200 appearances for the club. He adds more experience and options into Johnson’s midfield options and should be handed a new deal.

Ashley Williams- The Wales international joined Bristol City last summer on a free transfer and has strengthened their defence. He only penned a one-year deal which is due to expire at the end of next month. He has played 26 games this season.

Williams, who has played over 700 games in his lengthy career, has had spells with the likes of Stockport County, Swansea City, Everton and Stoke City in the past. He faces an uncertain future at Ashton Gate at the moment and could become a free agent again this summer.