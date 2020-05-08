Barnsley have some first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are three they must keep hold of-

Alex Mowatt- The Tykes are desperate to keep hold of the ex-Leeds United man and are trying to tie him down on a longer deal. The midfielder joined the Yorkshire side in 2017 and has since made over 100 appearances, as well as being loaned out to Oxford United two seasons ago.

He is an important player for Gerhard Struber’s side this season and losing him for nothing would be a massive blow.

Kenny Dougall- He has struggled with injuries in this campaign for the Championship outfit. Nevertheless, the Australian is a useful player for the Tykes and they should try and tie him down on a longer deal at Oakwell.

The midfielder joined the club in 2018 and helped them gain promotion from League One last term in his first year under Daniel Stendel. The ex-Telstar and Sparta Rotterdam man will be eager to prove his fitness and stay this summer.

Samuel Sahin-Radlinger- The Austrian stopper only joined in June last year and provides decent back-up and competition to their goalkeeping department. He only penned a one-year deal last summer and will have to wait on his future at the club. He was signed by Stendel having played for him at Hannover, but could he follow his ex-boss out the exit door?

He has made 18 appearances in the Championship and competes with Brad Collins for the number one spot. They should keep him over the coming months as he is a decent option to have in the squad.