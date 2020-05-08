Speaking on the club’s official Twitter page, former QPR star Adel Taarabt has sent advice to playmaker Eberechi Eze, telling the youngster to give his best for the club and “try to go to the top”.

Queens Park Rangers star man Eberechi Eze has been in the spotlight at the Kiyan Prince Foundation over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. His impressive performances for Mark Warburton’s side have been catching the attention of Premier League sides, with the likes of Spurs said keen on the 21-year-old.

Eze has netted 12 goals and provided eight assists so far this season, playing in all of the R’s 37 Championship games so far this season.

Now, the England Under-21 international has received some advice from former QPR star Adel Taarabt.

The Moroccan playmaker – now plying his trade in Portugal with Benfica – was answering questions from supporters and was asked if he had any advice to give to Eze to help him reach the top, to which he replied:

“My advice to him is to keep working. Give the best for QPR because QPR fans already recognise how good he is. Have the focus and try to go to the top and focus on football, that’s what would be my advice.”

It certainly seems that Eze is on the right tracks if he wants to play at the very top. His influential performances for QPR have not gone unnoticed and links with a move away from the club have not stopped him from putting in strong performances.