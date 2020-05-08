English football is currently, like society at large, on lockdown as the fight to turn the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Talks are underway to get started again with PM Boris Johnson’s lockdown briefing on Sunday expected to be the catalyst for this. However, the Mirror says this won’t apply to Leagues One and Two which are “set to be curtailed early next week.“

The Mirror’s Mark Jones, writing today, says that Leagues One and Two, covering 47 clubs, will be ended early next week and that a “weighted points-per-game system” will be used to determine the final outcomes and finishing positions of their respective league tables.

Jones’ article piggybacks an article from The Athletic by Matt Slater who wrote earlier today that the EFL will inform clubs in League One and Two that “there is no chance of playing any more games this season” and will instead present them with a vote on “a method to decide promotion and relegation.”

The favoured method here moves away from the simplicity of points-per-game (PPG) that many have quoted and, instead, moves to a ‘weighted PPG’ which takes into account the PPG for each team in home and away games. The Athletic’s Slater writes: “each club’s PPG would be worked out for their home and away fixtures, then multiplied by 22 for League One, which had 23 clubs this season because of Bury’s demise last summer, and 23 for League Two and then added together to reach a total for the season.”

There would, in effect, be very little variation in the end tables but many are of the opinion that a weighted PPG table is a fairer alternative than the brutality of straight PPG.