Current Ipswich Town sponsors, Magical Vegas, have taken the rather unique option to replace their own brand with ‘Carers Trust’ for next season.

The gambling firm, a subsidiary of The Rank Group Plc, have taken the option for their final season of the existing contract to show support of the Suffolk’s charity which provides over 4,500 Carers to those in need across the county.

The news is bound to go down well with supporters, as the agreement with a gambling firm never sat well with many. So, the removal of the Vegas imagery should be greeted with positivity, a feeling magnified by the gesture and also the choice of charity in the current climate.

Ipswich Town as a club have always been keen to promote charities close to the Suffolk heart, with the children’s hospice Each, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance both having featured on junior kits during the Magical Vegas deal, as well as the back of adult shirts.

A host of charities have also been welcomed into the pre-match fanzone and ‘boots2Africa’ has been a regular as well, a charity where people can donate old boots and kit to be distributed to economically and socially deprived areas of the continent.

Ipswich has already confirmed the appearance of a “thank you NHS” on the rear of the club’s shirts for next season, with a donation to the health service for every shirt sold bearing the branding.

This fan, however, is waiting for the “good-natured” jokes from other local fan bases when our more senior players don tops with “Carers Trust” emblazoned on their chest.