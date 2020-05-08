Although this summer break may be longer than usual, clubs will need to strengthen for when the beautiful game does resume.

Ipswich Town is one club where it will be more important to hold on to the assets rather than find new signings, the squad is quite large for a League One club, and although the season has not gone to plan, the future stars in development offer hope to the Portman Road faithful.

Luke Woolfenden

The young central defender has been impressive this term, two seasons of loan moves having steeled him to the rigours of senior football, Luke, 21, is a local lad, and Ipswich fan but even at his relatively inexperienced level, interested scouts from premier league clubs have been almost constant this season, Ipswich will do well to begin the next season with him still at the club.

Flynn Downes

Flynn has been a popular member of the squad for two seasons, as well as a brief cameo three years ago before being loaned to Luton for a term. Flynn, 21, is not a local lad, and hailing from Brentwood, interest from his boyhood club West Ham could turn his head. He is widely considered good enough to make the step up and, providing he can control his temper, could even see international recognition in the future.

Kane Vincent-Young

Having only signed for Ipswich in August, ‘KVY’ in the eyes of many is unlikely to be amongst the transfer rumours, especially as two short months later Kane, 24, was a regular in the medical bay of Portman Road’s training facility. In those two months however, the wing-back lit up the field, showing skill and confidence much greater than a signing from the club down the road in Essex should produce. Just nine appearances proved that the undisclosed fee rumoured to be £500,000 was well spent, and with two goals in those games, Kane has caught the eye already. The threat of losing him early really is on the table, especially considering no one really knows what to expect from football when it does return.

And one more, Luke Garbutt

Although only on loan at Ipswich, Garbutt has been arguably the best temporary signing in quite some time. Yes, Celina, Lawrence, Fraser et al did come to Ipswich for loans, but all to progress, whereas Luke is out-of-contract with Everton in the summer and will need a club. In fact, he even hinted on Twitter that a move to Ipswich would be considered.

Should Ipswich push to sign Luke Garbutt?