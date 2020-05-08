Journalist Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United players are “anxious” about winning promotion to the Premier League without completing the current season in the latest episode of The Phil Hay Show.

Leeds are currently top of the Championship and lead West Bromwich Albion by one point and seven points clear of Fulham in third place before the suspension of the current campaign.

There has been no decision made on whether the season will be resumed although there is still a preference for it to be concluded by the EFL.

Reports have emerged today that League One and League Two will participate in a vote next week to decide how their season will come to a conclusion with all likelihood being that it will come to a premature end.

On Leeds’ situation, The Athletic Journalist Phil Hay said: “There is this overwhelming wish to get the games going again and play the season out.”

“We spoke to Tyler Roberts earlier and he said what Mateusz Klich said to us weeks and weeks ago, which is that ‘we don’t want to get promoted after 37 games because if we do, we’re always going to have that little asterisk of the season wasn’t finished and it was done without the last nine games being completed’.”

“They’re very anxious that having come this far, and not just this season over the course of two years with Bielsa, they want to do it properly and to go out 46 matches as the team that top the division or certainly finished top two,” be continued.

“I don’t think the metrics or the algorithms are at all appealing to the players in the dressing room but that said when you get to board level and behind the scenes at

Leeds, they’re absolutely ready to fight for promotion tooth and nail.”

At this stage it is completely understandable as to why Leeds United would want to finish the season and play out the remaining games to try and win promotion in the fairest way possible.

However, with the current situation and predicament we are in, beggars really can’t be choosers can they?