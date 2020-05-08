Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa as a “huge draw” for potential recruits this summer in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

Robinson believes that Bielsa’s reputation in the game proceeds him and many players holding the Argentine in strong esteem will give Leeds a real bonus when it comes to bringing in players.

The former England international said: “You see the job that he’s done at Leeds. He’s improved players, he’s taken a team that was 13th or 14th to the top of the Championship. He’s brought players in, he’s improved the team.”

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has recently described Bielsa as one of the finest managers in the game alongside Pep Guardiola.

Robinson continued: “When you get players of Laporte’s stature talking about him like that, it’s why Leeds have got a head start on other teams in the transfer market. Players will want to come and play for him.”

“It’s not just players who respect Bielsa, it’s managers as well. You get some of the top class managers talking about him and the way that his football brain is. He’s football obsessive.”

“He’s got a very good relationship with his players – not a close relationship – but a lot of his players have got great admiration for him. It shows the hallmark of the man that he is.”

The 64-year-old is a real fan’s favourite at Elland Road for the impact he has had. Since his arrival at the club he has turned the Whites from a mid-table Championship side into virtually a Premier League team.

Leeds will want to do everything in their power to keep hold of Bielsa with him being imperative to their recent success.