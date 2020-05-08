It’s true that there is very little to write about for anyone with an inkling to bash the keys about football in these days. The lockdown of football, as part of the bigger fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen to that. Since late-March, football has been off the menu and the usual diet of articles has been replaced by a smorgasbord approach. Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has taken his usual matchday musings that would appear in the club programme to a different medium – publishing them in the Yorkshire Evening Post, the latest of which landed today.

Amongst the various topics he touches on, there is one that rises above the others – Kinnear’s thoughts on the resumption of the current campaigns and getting back to what he calls in today ‘programme notes’ the “new normal.” No one knows what the ‘normal’ will look like and that forms the crux of Kinnear’s comments.

He says that the “true picture” has turned increasingly murky what with the melange of “ultracrepidarian football pundits with homespun epidemiological theories” and the actions of clubs objecting to any return to play based on “the jeopardy of their current league positions.” Kinnear is bang-on with both of these views, clubs are protecting their own interests and there are many pundits putting forward views they aren’t qualified to put forward.

Kinnear’s main take on this is that all parties involved in the resurrection of football must get used to the ‘new normal’ when things kick in properly with football. One big part of this is definitely going to be the fact that games will be played behind closed doors. Another is that clubs might need to become accustomed to playing at neutral venues.

It is the combination of those two factors, plus the fact that relegation is likely to be an issue from the Premier League, that has a number of English top-tier sides considering rebellion against the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plans, plans which will have a massive impact on Leeds United’s season. It is something that Angus Kinnear calls out directly and considers that something that clubs need to get used to, as well as sides bringing back rehabilitated players.

As football grinds its way back into action – we all have a new normal to get used to.