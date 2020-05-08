Former England striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that Kalvin Phillips could quit Leeds United this summer “if they fail to win promotion” as reported by Football Insider.

There have been suggestions that next season in the Championship could be played behind closed doors which would have a huge impact on each club and a detrimental effect on their finances and business model.

The difference between television revenue in the Premier League and the Championship is catastrophic as the second tier in English football relies heavily on ticket sales and gate receipts.

Phillips believes that with the loss of cash injection Leeds could be forced to sell one of their star players in Kalvin Phillips. “I think they would be forced to sell some of their best players but it will not be just them.”

“If they were not to go up and next season was played behind closed doors it would have a huge effect.”

“As we know, the supporters generate a massive income for football clubs so it will have a knock-on effect and that will ultimately lead to players wanting to leave and perhaps having to leave,” he continued.

“I think Kalvin Phillips will be top of that list. Although he said he would love to play for Leeds for the rest of his career if one of the big boys came knocking with a big bid I am not sure Leeds would be able to turn it down.”

There is a £20-£25million release clause in the contract of Phillips and this can be activated by one of the Premier League sides should Leeds not gain promotion this summer.

There have been discussions that even if the Championship is not played to a conclusion that Leeds could win promotion based on “sporting merit” and many of their supporters will be hoping this is the case so as to keep their star names at the club.

Will Kalvin Phillips still be at Leeds United next season?