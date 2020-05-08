A crucial decision will be made next week which will have a huge effect on the futures of League One and Two as reported by The Telegraph.

A vote will take place next week which will decide whether the season will be bought to a premature conclusion with the likelihood that most clubs will request for the season to end.

The EFL are thought to be looking to raise the issue next Thursday when a choice will be made which could see just the Championship and Premier League – the two other sides in England – yet to be decided.

Sources have said that only three League One teams wish to play the season to a conclusion with many threatening legal action if they are made to continue playing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs are citing health concerns but have also stressed the cost to them of playing games behind closed doors. They would need a minimum of £700,000 to play each game with no possible source of income.

Clubs in League One and Two rely heavily on ticket sales with television money no real bonus further down the footballing pyramid.

It is understood that there have also been discussions about possibly reducing the number of games remaining in Leagues One and Two to only cover play-offs for promotion and relegation but there also appears to be resistance to this idea from several clubs.

For the decision to be made there needs to be a 75% majority vote which at this stage looks more than likely.

Should the season be finished without playing any further games it is thought that the table would be decided on a points per game basis which would bring its own controversies.

This could see the likes of Coventry City and Rotherham United be promoted to the Championship which some clubs may take precedence to. What is for sure is that no decision will please every club and could change the face of football for some time.