Much has been said about football at the moment but all of that pales into insignificance against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the very real threat that it still poses to society in general. These concerns are also the very same concerns that have curtailed football since March. There are talks underway at getting the beautiful game back on its feet and the one that will affect Leeds United most are those at Premier League level. There’s some trepidation there though but The Sun reported earlier this week a snippet that provides the Whites with increased hope.

The Premier League are holding out their scheduled meeting until after Sunday’s briefing to the nation by PM Boris Johnson. In their meeting, the Premier League are expected to discuss their ‘Project Restart’ plans, a roadmap to get English football’s top-tier competition back underway.

As with pretty much everything at the moment, uncertainty is the driving sentiment and no one is really sure what the nitty-gritty of those ‘Project Restart’ plans are. One thing that has emerged from various quarters is the issue of rebellion amongst some of the Premier League’s sides – those situated at the bottom end of the table. These sides are threatening to throw a big spanner in the works by refusing to back ‘Project Restart’ unless relegation is taken off the agenda.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow has justified such a stance by arguing that clubs have an obligation to protect their own monetary interests in whatever financial climate they are in. This nimbyism has not gone down well and would pose a huge problem for Leeds United.

The Whites currently sit atop the Sky Bet Championship table and are seven points clear of the playoff pack headed by Fulham. In such a position, and given the Whites performances across the 2019/20 campaign, there is not any metric that the EFL could apply that would see United denied promotion.

What would deny Leeds the change to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence would be the parochialism of the bottom six and their attempts to shut up shop. However, hope that this will be avoided comes in The Sun’s reporting that the FA as a ‘special shareholder’ of the Premier League “have the right to demand promotion and relegation takes place.” This ‘right’ is even effective if, in the unlikely scenario, all 20 Premier League sides voted for a null and voided season.

Leeds United’s hopes of promotion lay in the words of the Founder Members Agreement when the Premier League broke away from the Football League. This document states that rule changes in the competition will “be effective only with the consent in writing of the Special Shareholder and without such consent shall not be done or caused to be done.”

The problem is, given accusations often levelled by some Leeds United fans at football’s organising bodies, can Whites fans trust this would happen?