There is little doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit society hard. That hit has also been felt in the sporting sphere where all competition has shuddered to a halt. As this situation has endured, clubs have begun to feel the pinch financially. Many are warning that survival is on the line and that there’s the very stark possibility of some clubs going under. The Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal has said that EFL clubs are now “ready to link player wages to attendances next season.”

Worried about their ongoing future, it has been reported that the majority of League One and Two clubs would prefer the current season ended what with grounds not expected to allow fans to watch games, even if the season is actually started up again. Yet, the Mail Online’s Matt Hughes says that worried EFL clubs are now considering the radical proposal of attendance-based contracts for their players.

Hughes writes that Sportsmail has heard that “several clubs in Leagues One and Two” have come up with this radical solution of attendance-based pay “if crowds are prohibited by offering reduced salaries until fans are allowed to return.” These contracts continues Hughes’ article, “are in addition” to salary caps which are likely to be introduced and set at £2.5million for League One clubs and £1.5million for League Two clubs.

The proposals put forward are based on a sliding scale with the lower salary proposal aimed at when games are played behind closed doors with this rising incrementally when crowds are allowed back into grounds in larger numbers. These proposals would only be in place for new signings although there is the expectation that players on existing deals will face “further pay-cuts when they return to action.”

The article ends with resistance from the EFL’s top division, the Championship, where “reaching an agreement is proving difficult.” It is thought that proposals to cap player wages at £7,000-per-week was rejected by the bigger clubs and that the focus has switched into agreeing on squad salary caps instead. Even there, the figures put forward of £20million per squad has received a degree of resistance.