As per a report from Football.London, a permanent move away from West Ham looks likely for Charlton Athletic loan star Josh Cullen.

West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen has enjoyed some successful loan stints away from the club since making his breakthrough into senior football. The Republic of Ireland man spent two separate stints with Bradford City (63 appearances, one goal and seven assists), a short spell with Bolton Wanderers (12 appearances) and his last two seasons have been with Charlton Athletic.

Cullen helped the Addicks secure promotion to the Championship last season and has played 25 times across all competitions this season, with an ankle ligament injury limiting his involvement somewhat.

With Cullen’s loan deal expiring at the end of this season, it awaits to be seen what parent club West Ham have planned for the academy graduate.

And now, a report from football.london has provided an insight into West Ham’s potential plans for Cullen. A report claimed that a permanent move away from the London Stadium “looks likely” with Cullen unlikely to push his way into Moyes’ starting 11.

Cullen only signed a new deal with West Ham before he left to join Charlton, so should he leave the club permanently the Premier League side would be able to receive a fee for the midfielder.

A report from the Daily Mail claimed that a host of sides were interested in Cullen. Leeds United, West Brom, Bournemouth and Norwich City were all said keen on the West Ham man back in March. It will be interesting to see how Cullen’s future with West Ham pans out over the course of the summer transfer window. Will he remain with West Ham and fight for a place in David Moyes’ first-team or will Cullen make a move away form the Premier League side this summer?