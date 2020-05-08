Speaking to Sky Sports News, Pundits Keith Andrews and Andy Hinchcliffe have likened Leeds United loan star Ben White to England all-time greats Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.

Ben White has been a big hit in his time on loan with Leeds United. The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee has formed a strong partnership alongside Liam Cooper in Marcelo Bielsa’s backline.

The centre-back has played in all 37 of Leeds United’s Championship games so far, taking him to a total of 40 appearances across all competitions in his time at Elland Road. In the process, he has laid on two assists. White has also featured in a defensive midfield role for the Whites, filling in when star man Kalvin Phillips was absent.

White’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Premier League clubs being linked with a move for the defender during the January transfer window. Now, the Leeds loan star has drawn comparisons to a host of England international defenders.

Sky Sports pundits Keith Andrews and Andy Hinchcliffe have been discussing the defender, comparing White to the likes of John Stones, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Gary Cahill. Andrews said:

“I think when you look at the profile of him as a centre-half, the thing that sticks out is what he does on the ball and the comparisons maybe in recent seasons are John Stones, Rio Ferdinand when he was a young player. That elegant way they have of stepping out from the back and picking the right passes more often than not.”

Hinchcliffe then went on to compare the Brighton loanee to Terry and Cahill – both enjoying successful careers themselves.

“I totally agree with Stones and Ferdinand but also, you put a bit of John Terry or Gary Cahill in there, which I think he’s got, imagine the centre-half,” he said.

“I would say, if you’ve got a centre-forward on the edge of the box, looking to drill a ball goalwards, is he going to throw himself in the way? And he will throw himself in the way. He doesn’t just see himself as a ball-playing centre-half.”