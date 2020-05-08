Speaking during a fan Q&A with Yorkshire Live, journalist Dom Howson has said that he believes it is unlikely that Sheffield Wednesday will pursue a permanent deal for loaned in attacker Josh Windass.

Wigan Athletic sent attacker Josh Windass out on loan in the January transfer window, joining Sheffield Wednesday on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Since signing, Windass has featured in four games across all competitions for the Owls, playing in an attacking midfield role for Garry Monk’s side. In the process, Windass has netted two goals, coming in a 1-1 draw with Luton Town on his debut and in a 3-1 loss to Derby County.

Now, the question has been raised regarding Windass’ future at Sheffield Wednesday. Journalist Dom Howson has been asked about the 26-year-old’s future with the club, saying he does not see the Wigan Athletic loanee joining the club on a permanent basis. He said:

“It is pretty clear Windass has no future at Wigan and will probably be on the move when the transfer market reopens,” said Howson during a fan Q&A.

“I know he has chipped in with a couple of goals but I haven’t actually been that impressed with Windass since he joined Wednesday. I expected him to perform better than what he has.

“Unless Windass has a really strong end to the season, I suspect Wednesday might look elsewhere at bolstering their forward line.”

With Windass making a loan move away from Wigan in the January transfer window, it will be interesting to see how his summer window pans out.