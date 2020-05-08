Speaking to The Athletic, Wales manager Ryan Giggs has compared Swansea City’s star defender to Manchester United legend Gary Pallister.

Welsh defender Joe Rodon has been a star performer for Swansea City over the course of this season. The centre-back has been a fixture in Steve Cooper’s side this campaign and has become a firm fan favourite since emerging in the club’s first-team picture upon their relegation to the Championship.

Rodon’s performances have seen him linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium, with the likes of Manchester United said keen on the 22-year-old. The Red Devils are no stranger to Swansea, having done business with the south Wales side last summer in signing winger Daniel James.

Manchester United aren’t the only ones to have taken notice of Rodon’s performances, with Wales manager Ryan Giggs now moving to praise the defender. He earned his first cap in September of last year and now, Giggs has moved to point out his pace, composure and character. Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

“Joe has grown over the last year or so. He is quick. Sometimes you don’t appreciate it. It was the day after a game and we gave some players running drills, box to box. He was running with someone fast and went past them, effortlessly. I thought, ‘Oh, I hadn’t seen that .’

“It made me think a little bit of Gary Pallister. You don’t think of him as quick but when he got going at his peak, he was. When Pally got into the channels, no one out-ran him.

“So that suits the way I want to play. I want my full-backs high, so if central defenders do have to get out wide and cover those positions, they are comfortable.

“In possession, Joe shows composure and he’s a good character. I saw him giving the ball away and being unhappy with himself. I liked that. Bit intense but set standards and if he didn’t keep to them, he wasn’t happy with himself.”

Rodon has played in 21 games across all competitions for Swansea this season, with an ankle injury limiting his involvement. In total, he has registered 49 appearances for the club since making his debut in the early stages of last season.

With speculation surrounding Rodon’s future with the club, it will be interesting to see if he remains at the club this summer or if he moves on to a Premier League side.