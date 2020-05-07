The suspension of the current football season has come at possibly the worst time it could. Around nine or ten games left in most English leagues means sides are well into their campaigns and issues such as promotion and relegation are now pressing matters. The lockdown stymied all of that and pushed those issues definitely on to the backburner with the need to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus taking precedence. That’s where former Whites midfielder David Prutton thinks it should stay.

The Premier League are set to meet next week to put forward their ‘Project Restart’ plans to the vote. There’s said to be dissension in the ranks with a number of clubs threatening to vote against the plans if the issue of relegation is still part of the agenda. That would have massive repercussions for Leeds United who will be looking at promotion once their own campaign gets underway.

United sit pretty on top of the Sky Bet Championship pile with an impressive seven-point gap to Fulham in 3rd. While no run-ins to the end of a season are ‘easy’ per se, all of Leeds’ last nine games are against sides outside the playoffs except for a game against Fulham. With three of those games against the three bottom sides, it couldn’t look much rosier for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Prutton urges a sense of calm patience rather than the rush to get back into action. He said of the need for caution: “I think it’s very much wait and see. Everyone is looking over at the Bundesliga with bated breath with what happens with that. And in trying to create some sort of analogy for it, it’s almost like waiting for the tide to come in and out and getting frustrated that you can’t change it.”

To back this up, Prutton adds: “I think it would be too quick this week to say ‘this definitely needs to happen or that definitely needs to happen’ and we will have to wait and see what the government’s plans are at the end of this lockdown spell.”