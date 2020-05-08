Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler has told the Lancashire Telegraph that his future at the club would depend on if he could get more time in the first team.

Ever since the 31-year-old signed for Blackburn from Shrewsbury Town back in 2017 he has been a reserve goalkeeper, either backing up David Raya or Christian Walton. Due to this despite being at the team for almost three years, he has only made six appearances in the league.

However, Walton also has an international career as he is regularly called up to the Canada squad. But much like at Ewood Park, he usually watches the match from the bench as Milan Borjan is the usual number one for the Canadians. He says he wants to become a regular for the national team but he is aware that he needs to be playing more if he wants that.

And with Blackburn most likely looking to sign another goalkeeper when Walton leaves the Lancashire club at the end of his loan, Leutwiler hinted that his future career will depend on if he can get first-team appearances.

He said: “For me personally I want to play as No.1 for the national team, but I have to be realistic and accept that I’m not playing at my club and if you’re not playing for your club then it’s very difficult to be the No.1 for your country.

“I think the next step I need is to be playing for my club, and then I have the chance to say that I want to play for my national team.

“I have to get game-time again and then I can say that I want to play for my country. Everyone wants that, and that’s the same for me.”