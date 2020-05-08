Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeping coach Nicky Weaver has told the Under the Cosh podcast that the players are expecting to hear soon from head coach Garry Monk about what their next steps will be.

Ever since the Sky Bet Championship season was suspended and a lockdown was placed on the country to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, players have been training at home. In Wednesday’s case, they have been following a training regime at home designed by their Head of Sports Science Tony Strudwick, something Weaver has said is a big advantage for them.

But it is widely expected that one of the measures that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce as part of a partial lifting of the lockdown is that football teams may be allowed to train together ahead of a potential resumption of play in the Championship, though the matches would take place behind closed doors.

Weaver, who played for Wednesday at the start of the last decade, has said that they are waiting to see what Johnson says on Sunday and that after that the players will be expecting an update from Monk.

Speaking about the potential changes in the lockdown, Weaver said: “We’re waiting to see what the Government say on Sunday night and then the gaffer will get in touch with us and know the plan from there,”

“We’ll be guided by the Government and see what the guidelines are. I’m sure the Premier League and the EFL will come out with their own guidelines and we’ll just follow that.”