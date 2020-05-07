Former England international Darren Bent believes that Leeds United could lose as many as FIVE top stars this summer if they do not win promotion according to Football Insider.

Bent has claimed that manager Marcelo Bielsa could opt to leave the club as well as senior stars Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Ben White who have all had influential seasons.

Football has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and there are no guarantees that the EFL will be able to resume which means that Leeds could face another season in the Championship.

EFL Chairman Rick Parry has already claimed that the current season cannot realistically continue past the end of July and with no resumption date yet announced this leaves lingering concerns for many sides.

Bent gave his views on who he thinks could leave the club if they fail to gain promotion: “Obviously we’ve got Kalvin Phillips, I think he could go. Jack Harrison’s done well so I think people will be looking at him.”

“They could lose Helder Costa, I think he could go, the centre-half I really like, Ben White, too. I just think for Leeds, it’s all been geared up for two years towards promotion and I think even the manager could go,” he continued.

“I think it’s been geared up for two years to get promoted, it should have happened last season but didn’t, this is the season it will happen. I do worry for Leeds if they don’t go up, where do they go from there?”

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham. The Whites have a genuinely good chance of attaining promotion to the Premier League and failure to do so could leave them facing huge problems.