Blackburn Rovers head coach Tony Mowbray has told the official club website that he thinks that players’ mentality will matter more than fitness when football returns.

It is looking more and more likely that football may return soon, though behind closed doors, with the German Bundesliga set to return on the 16th May and the Premier League still in negotiations about its return. It is still unclear if the Sky Bet Championship will be finishing the current season but players have been training at home for the chance it return within the next few months.

Because of the lack of normal training, some have wondered what the quality of football will be like should it return soon. This question had been asked of Blackburn manager Mowbray, a team that were just three points off the play-off spots when the season was suspended back in March and will have a lot to play for if they get the chance to play again. Interestingly, he said that he thinks football will rely a lot more upon motivation and mental strength than fitness if it returns.

Mowbray said: “We sit three points outside the play-offs and if we can have a good run, as we’ve had one or two this season,”

“I looked at a form chart just before Christmas and we were top of the form chart over an 11-game period.

“If we can hit a run of form like that over nine games, we’ve got every chance of making the play-offs.

“Every team is going to be in the same boat, but I believe a nine-game season is going to be about the inspiration you can give the team on any given matchday.

“You will pick up injuries, because the intensity is going to be like a cup competition over nine games that’s going to be played in a month probably, so you’ll probably be having two three-game weeks and two two-game weeks.

“So they’re going to come really thick and fast, and you’re going to have to dig right into your squad, but I do think it’s about the mentality on the day rather than the fitness.”